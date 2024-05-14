Finidi George denies having sour relationships with some Super Eagles players





Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George has denied not having a cordial relationship with some Super Eagles players.

According to reports, the Rivers born coach had a disagreement with Ademola Lookman and Sadiq Umar over playing time during the last international break when he was in temporary charge of the Super Eagles.

However, the 53-year-old stated that he gets along well with the country’s top stars.

“I have been with the team for 20 months, I have always had a cordial relationship with all the players as an assistant coach,” Finidi said at his unveiling ceremony.

“I am still the same person even as head coach now, only that the title has changed.

“There will be no controversy regarding relationships with the players.

“These are professional players and we have to give them what they’re used to in Europe; you don’t need to slap anybody for not doing your job.”