Halle Berry’s man shares photo of the actress posing on balcony in her birthday suit (photos)





Halle Berry’s boyfriend Van Hunt shared a naked photo of the star to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The singer, 54, posted a sizzling snap of the ageless actress, 57, posing nude on a balcony on Instagram on Sunday evening, May 12.

“Happy Mother’s Day from the bottom… of my heart,” Van joked, before cheekily adding, “Oh s**t, i wasn’t s’posed to post that!”

“Butt…u hav to admit thassa bada*s… mutha right there!” he added.

Halle posed with her butt pressed against the wrought iron railings of the balcony. She rested her arms against the balcony and gave a sultry look to the camera over her shoulder in the risque shot.

The Oscar winner had posted a similar photo herself in April 2023, in which she stood facing the camera, with the balcony railings covering her modesty.

In the photo, Halle leaned against the balcony and drank a glass of wine while looking out over the landscape.

“I do what I wanna do. [lips emoji] happy Saturday,” she wrote at the time.