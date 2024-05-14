“I am into hookup”- Nigerian lady shares “shocking” voice note she received from a cab driver after he dropped her off





A Nigerian lady has gotten many social media users laughing after she shared a voice note she received from a cab driver after he dropped her off. In the voice note sent, the cab man introduced himself as one who engages in ‘’hookup’ on the side asides being a cab driver. He went on to list his capabilities as a male hookup practitioner.

‘’I am into hookup. I do hookup services. There are some ladies that need a guy to hook them up. I can nak very well. I can give head for one or two hours. I just said let me introduce myself to you so that in case you have someone who needs my my service, you can connect me. God bless you” he said

Listen to the voice note below