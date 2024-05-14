I have spent over N100m building this house- Nigerian man laments as Delta state govt moves to demolish his structure and others in Asaba





A Nigerian man has cried out after the Delta state govt moved to demolish his structure and others in Asaba. The Delta State State Taskforce on Recovery of Government Lands, on Monday, May 13, commenced the demolition of illegal structures built on lands belonging to Dennis Osadebay University, Anwai-Asaba. The demolition of the properties was sequel to the expiration of notice issued to the illegal property owners to vacate the land.

In a video shared online, the man said he began erecting his structure in November last year and has spent over N100 million. He claimed the state government did not consult with the property owners before the demolition took place.

Watch the video below