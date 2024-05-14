Man arrested for allegedly abusing Adamawa stakeholders on TikTok





A 33-year-old man, Aliyu Musa a.k.a Imam Mahdi, said to be a resident of Kwacham Ward, Mubi South Local Government area of Adamawa state has been arrested for abusing the state’s stakeholders on TikTok.

According to the state’s police command, Aliyu claimed Adamawa stakeholders are unjust. It was also alleged that he doesn’t have any evidence to substantiate his assertions which may not only tarnish their image but will also lead to the breakdown of law and order.

A statement released by the police command’s spokesperson, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje read;

“The Adamawa State Police Command came across a very disturbing video of a 33-year-old Aliyu Musa, A-K-A Imam Mahdi a resident of Kwacham Ward, Mubi South Local Government area, with a TikTok handle @faty5076 circulating on social media.

The content portrays the young man’s assertions that some Adamawa stakeholders are unjust thereby abusing them in an immoral manner He doesn’t have any evidence to substantiate his assertions and…