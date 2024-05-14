Man caught shoving the nozzle from a petrol pump up his bum while stroking his member at petrol station (+18 video)





A man has been caught with his pants down, shoving a petrol pump nozzle up his bum, while stroking his male member.

The strange clip, which unsurprisingly has gone viral on social media and left people with far more questions than answers, shows the elderly-looking man standing at a petrol station with his trousers pulled down.

He then takes the petrol hose nozzle and shoves it into his bum with one hand. With his other hand, he begins masturbating.

The creepy man slowly turns his head to see if anyone is looking and appears to spot the person filming him who starts shouting at him.

The man then takes the nozzle out of his backside, removes his other hand from his genitals and starts to pull up his pants before the 12-second clip cuts off.

Signs around the petrol station indicate the video was filmed in Italy.

The man’s identity is, as yet, unknown, with local media seemingly unwilling to track him down and report on it.

