Nasarawa police arrest two notorious ‘one-chance’ armed robbers, recovers operational vehicle





Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have arrested two notorious armed robbery suspects and recovered an operational vehicle.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who made this known in a statement on Tuesday, May 14, said the suspects, Chibuieze Orji, 52, and Jibrin Mohammed, 45, are members of an armed robbery gang usually known as to as ‘one chance’

According to the PPRO, the suspects who operate on Akwanga-Keffi-Abuja expressway, were arrested by police operatives attached to the Anguwan Lambu Division in Keffi LGA of the state.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects usually pose as taxi drivers to pick unsuspecting passengers, drive away to unknown destinations, and dispossess them of money and other belongings, after which the victims are abandoned while they take to flight,” the statement read.

“The suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime and said they have been operating for over 10yrs and robbed a lot…