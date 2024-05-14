Police rescue kidnapped children in Lagos





Men of the Lagos State Command have arrested one Tewase Peter and Ternugwa Paul for abducting two teenagers from Benue State.

A statement released today May 13 by the spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, says the victims, Precious and Agera, were rescued from their abductees in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

He stated that the victims were kidnapped while their mother was at the market.

