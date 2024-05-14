Police rescue kidnapped children in Lagos

Men of the Lagos State Command have arrested one Tewase Peter and Ternugwa Paul for abducting two teenagers from Benue State.
A statement released today May 13 by the spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, says the victims, Precious and Agera, were rescued from their abductees in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.
He stated that the victims were kidnapped while their mother was at the market.
The statement in part reads
“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were abducted from their home in Benue State while their mother was away in the market.
After the mother’s numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact the older victim via his mobile phone, a Good Samaritan answered the phone while the suspects were not at home with the victims, and informed the mother that one of the suspects, Peter, accompanied by his friend, one Paul, had taken her daughters to Lagos with intentions to transport them to Ghana for forced labour.
Upon receiving the information at…
Source: Linda Ikeji