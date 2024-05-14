Texas principal writes letter disowning teacher husband after he’s busted on child porn charges





A Texas principal wrote humiliating messages to staff and parents disowning her teacher husband hours after he was busted for child porn, some of which were recorded on school property.

Tompkins High School principal Melinda Stone sent two letters Monday, May 13, the same day her husband, James, a teacher at the same school, was arrested on 10 counts of child porn.

The 36-year-old husband allegedly admitted to producing some of the thousands of images found at their home, including some taken on beaches, swimming pools and even their school, Fox 26 reported.

In one email, the principal told staff she was cutting all ties with him following his “disgraceful” acts, according to copies of the messages shared by Covering Katy News.

“I am sure that many of you are aware of the incident involving my husband, James Stone. James was arrested this morning for possession of pornographic materials,” she wrote.

“His arrest and involvement in this criminal activity was…