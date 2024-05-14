White Nigerian shares his Abuja friend’s electricity bill that amounts to over N47m per month





Mohammed Jammal, aka White Nigerian, has shared the electriticty bill that his friend in Abuja has to pay per month.

He shared this while lamenting about the electricity tariff hike in Nigeria.

Earlier this month, Mohammed took to X to reveal that his friend pays N14m per month for electricity. He added that under the new electricity tariff, his friend would likely pay over N40m.

Nigerians on X reacted, accusing Mohammed of lying against the country. They told him no one pays that much on electricity, not even a hotel.

Today, May 14, Mohammed took to the platform to share a receipt of his friend’s monthly bill. His friend now has to pay N47, 320, 287.42 for electricity consumed in one month.

He tagged the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to the post.

See below.