“16 bullets removed from his body and three remaining” Nigerian political aspirant lucky to be alive after being shot then ‘rejected’ by hospitals due to lack of police report





A Nigerian man is lucky to be alive after being shot and allegedly denied medical care after the shooting.

Then survivor’s story was shared on X by his friend Alex Onyia, the Chief Executive Officer of Educare.

Alex Onyia took to X on Tuesday night to narrate how his friend, Kene Nnadi, narrowly escaped death after some assailants attacked him.

Sharing a photo of Kene in a hospital bed and another of the bullets extracted from his body, Onyi wrote: “16 extra bullets removed from his body and 3 remaining. They wanted to kill my friend Kene but God said no.

“All hospitals rejected him and were asking for police report before treatment him.

“We managed to get one that attended to him until we flew him to London.

“Today, we thank God.”

The victim, whose full name is Fredrick Kenechi Nnadi, is a lawyer and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party who contested as a candidate for the Enugu North Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly in 2018.

In…