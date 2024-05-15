47-year-old teacher sentenced to life imprisonment for raping 7-year-old girl in Ogun





An Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta, on Monday, April 14, sentenced a 47-year-old secondary school teacher, Ojo Ezekiel, to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl.

Ojo Ezekiel, who was first arraigned on July 1, 2022, was convicted on a sole count of rape contrary to section 3 (1) and punishable under section 3 (2) of the violence against persons (prohibition) law of Ogun State 2017.

Ezekiel is said to be a teacher in the secondary school, which shares the same compound as the primary school that the victim attended.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Olusegun Olaotan, had told the court that while the victim’s mother was bathing her seven-year-old daughter, she observed that something was wrong with her private part

The minor, however, after persistent questioning, revealed to her mother how she was sexually abused by the convict

Olaotan, in his final submission, said, “While giving her evidence in court, the second prosecution witness (PW2), who is the…