Anambra Assembly orders compulsory use of life jackets on waterways





The Anambra House of Assembly on Tuesday, May 14 passed a motion making compulsory the use of life jackets on waterways in the Eastern state.

This followed a motion moved at plenary, on Tuesday, under Matters of Urgent Public Importance by Mr Ikenna Ofodeme, member representing Ekwusigo constituency and Majority Leader.

Ofodeme while making his submission, said that many lives had been lost due to passengers and operators of boats not using life jackets.

He said that the absence of regulations compelling the use of life jackets posed a significant risk to the lives of passengers and operators of transportation on waterways

“Section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution stipulates that the protection of life and property remain the primary purpose of government.

“The safety of citizens utilising water transportation is of paramount importance too.