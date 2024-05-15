Davido dismisses reports claiming he sacked his lawyer because of embezzlement





Singer Davido has denied reports claiming he fired his longtime friend and lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, because of embezzlement. Recall that last week, LIB broke the news that the singer had fired Ajudua . Here here.

Online reports surfaced today, May 15 claiming the singer fired Ajudua for embezzling his money.

Reacting to the report via his Instastories, Davdio stated that this was not the case and that he and Ajudua still remain very good friends.