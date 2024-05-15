DJ Akademiks sued for rape amid Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef





DJ Akademiks has been sued for rape.

Fauziya Abashe filed a suit against Akademiks, born Livingston Allen, over two 2022 incidents.

Abashe dated the podcaster in 2021, but the alleged incidents occurred nearly a year after their split.

Abashe said she was invited to Akademiks’s house in New Jersey where she claims two men drugged, assaulted, and raped her on his pool deck. Early the next morning, she claims she awoke to Akademiks “brutally raping her.”

Abashe additionally claims in the suit that Akademiks later showed her surveillance footage of the two men raping her, and she included text messages from Akademiks afterward saying that she should “get tested” and he would too. She also claims Akademiks later admitted to having sex with her during a wire call.

Abashe said she first took her claims to police but decided not to press charges.

She eventually filed the case after Akademiks mentioned the incident in a video on December 23, 2023, saying Abashe…