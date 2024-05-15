If you noticed something like mild electric shock when you try to climb her





A Nigerian lady on Twitter has revealed her opinion on waist beads, saying some are not ordinary and are worn to ‘trap’ innocent guys..

She listed three ways to know if a waist bead carries supernatural powers.

1. If you noticed something like m!ld electric shock when you try to climb her, my dear run for your life, if you sleep with her, you going to be trapped forever.

2. If your prick stand so strong when you’re with her and all you just want to do is to have S€x with her and you’re ready to give her anything. 3. If you have s€x with her and you just want to continue having s€x with her non stop, dem don trap you, you will empty your bank before your eyes will clear.