Military confirms killing of four soldiers in Katsina, says scores of terrorists neutralised





The military high command has confirmed killing of four soldiers attached to the Operation Hadarin Daji.

Terrorists attacked a military camp in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State on Sunday, killing soldiers and injuring 11 others in the process.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, May 14, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Edward Buba, clarified that the military recorded four casualties contrary to five reported in the media.

Buba explained that there were two ambushes and that five soldiers in the process of defending territorial integrity of Nigeria sustained minor injuries in the second operation.

“On 12 May 2024, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI encountered 2 separate ambushes namely at Kuran Mota Village as well as along Road Alikere – Yarmalimai Village in Zamfara State,” he said.

“Though troops fought fiercely to extricate themselves from the situation. Sadly, troops recorded casualties of 4 soldiers killed in action, while…