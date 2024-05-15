“Most japa not just for greener pastures but also for greener mental health” Medical doctor says as he narrates unfair treatment he was subjected to in a Nigerian hospital

A medical doctor has shared his experience in a Nigerian hospital and said it is one of the reasons doctors are leaving the country in their numbers.

 

He wrote on X: “Finished a 48 hrs call this morning 8:a.m in the labour ward. Handed over to the labor ward House officer who came by 8:03 a.m.

 

“Quickly rushed to change then joined morning meeting by  8:30a.m, only to be walked out and given an extra call for lateness.

 

“I don explain Taya!”

 

He added: “Why most rather Japa, not just for greener pasture, also for greener mental health.”

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

