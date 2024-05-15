Nigerian man sentenced to four years imprisonment for $1.1m wire fraud in US





A Nigerian national, Victor Uzor, has been sentenced to 48 months imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and more than $1 million in restitution for his role in a $1.1 million business email compromise scheme

Uzor, 36, was sentenced on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Philadelphia by United States District Court Judge Kelley Brisbon Hodge.

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero, who made the announcement in a statement said that on January 2, 2024, the defendant pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

The scheme typically involved another member of the conspiracy pretending to be a legitimate vendor and emailing a false invoice to the victim organization.

Uzor’s role in the offence was to open a series of bank accounts using the identity of real people, who had no connection to the crime.

Another conspirator arranged for the victims to send money to the accounts opened by Uzor. Uzor…