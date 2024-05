The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has stated that the police will fish out a nursing mum filmed feeding her baby alcohol.

The disturbing video showed the woman who spoke in Yoruba, hailing her baby girl as she gulped the alcohol.

Reacting to the video, Adejobi wrote

‘’Another assignment for us. This is too bad. We will fish her out. Thanks. @PoliceNG”

Watch the video below…