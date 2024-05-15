Woman sentenced to one year imprisonment for attempt to recruit two underage girls for prostitution in Rivers brothel





A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday, sentenced a 40-year-old woman, Oyibo Nwankwo to one year imprisonment for trafficking underage girls.

Nwankwo was prosecuted by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The agency in a statement issued on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, said the convict attempted to recruit the victims for prostitution at a brothel in Elele.

“On May 14, 2024, Oyibo Nwankwo, a 40-year-old woman, was found guilty on two counts of an attempt to enable two underage girls to stay at a brothel in Elele Rivers State by the Federal High Court Port Harcourt, presided over by Hon. Justice S. Obile (file number: FHC/PH/141c/24),” the statement read.

“In relation to the two counts, the offender received a one-year prison sentence for each to run concurrently in accordance with section 17(1)(b) and subject to punishment under section 29 of the Trafficking in Persons Prohibition Enforcement and…