7 more abducted Kogi varsity students rescued





The Kogi State Police Command says seven more abducted students at Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, have been rescued from the bush where they were held captive.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, May 16.

According to the police authorities, 24 students were abducted and 14 had been rescued previously.

He said the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, had deployed the Air Component of Police Security Apparatus, made up of helicopter crew trained for aerial surveillance, monitoring team as well as Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) to sustain the ongoing rescue operation and onslaught against criminals in the state.

“The diligence and indomitable spirit of all the combined team led to the rescue of additional seven victims, bringing the total to 21.

“We are not resting on our oars, all hands are on deck to ensure all the students are safely rescued and…