Boy, 10, kills himself after being bullied at school





A 10-year-old boy with “big plans for the future” has taken his own life.

Sammy Teusch, from Greenfield, Indiana, died by suicide on May 5 and, according to his family, he was being bullied up until the night he passed away.

The boy had been bullied again and again at school over his teeth and his glasses, relatives said.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 15, for the Indiana boy who loved to fish and had “the best smile,” while his anguished parents struggled to understand why their child took his own life.

Sammy was in the fourth grade at Greenfield Intermediate School and had been bullied by his classmates, according to his parents.

He killed himself on May 5 in his bedroom, his family said.

Sammy was remembered as a boy who “knew no stranger, meant no harm to anyone, never sat still, had the biggest heart along with the best smile,” according to his online obituary. Sammy “had big plans for the future.”

Sam Teusch, the child’s father, said he and his wife…