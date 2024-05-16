Bull attacks woman on popular Mexico beach while helpless beachgoers watched (video)





Terrifying video captured the moment a woman was repeatedly gored by a wild bull on a popular beach in Mexico.

The incident occurred on La Fortuna beach in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur on Saturday, May 11.

In the footage, posted to social media by a local radio station, the tourist was seen attempting to gather her belongings from the floor after the bull approached and started rummaging among her things.

Bystanders desperately warned her to get away from the horned animal moments before the attack.

“Lady, you are really playing with it right now. Please don’t do that! Please!” a man could be heard yelling in English, as the woman kept trying to retrieve her bags from the bull as the animal kept knocking the bags out of her hand.

“F**cking moron!” a second man screamed, as the woman stood helplessly just a few feet away from the bull, which continued inspecting her things that had been dropped on the sand.

As she made one last attempt to grab one of her bags, the bull…