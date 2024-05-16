Convicted kidnapper Evans opts for plea bargain





Convicted kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans and his co-defendant Joseph Emeka, charged with murder, are seeking the plea bargain option.

The lead prosecuting counsel, Yusuf Sule, informed a Lagos High High Court in Ikeja, presided over by Justice Adenike Cokers about the plea bargain option today May 16 when the case was called for re-arraignment.

Evans and Emeka were to be re-arraigned on an amended five-count charge bordering on murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy to commit felony to wit: kidnapping and attempt to murder.

However, when the case was called up, Sule told the court that he was aware the defendants had applied for a plea bargain.

But he added that the plea bargain terms were being considered by the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN).

Evans is currently serving life imprisonment for a case of kidnapping for which he was convicted in 2022. In February 2022, Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Federal High Court in Lagos…