Court backs CBN, directs banks to collect customer’s social media handles





Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has upheld a new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regulation which requires financial institutions to demand and collect the social media handles of their customers, as part of the standard Know-Your-Customer procedure.

In a ruling on Wednesday, May 15, the presiding judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba said the regulation is not a breach of the right to privacy of bank customers.

The judge struck out a suit filed by a Lagos-based lawyer, Chris Eke, seeking a declaration that the regulation as contained in Section 6(a)(iv) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Customer Due Diligence) Regulations, 2023.

Eke, through his lawyer Olubunmi Abayomi-Olukunle, had sometime in…