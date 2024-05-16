Emirates Airlines to resume operations in Nigeria October 1





Emirates Airlines has announced it will be resuming operations in Nigeria starting October 1, 2024.

The airline disclosed this via its official X handle on Thursday, May 16.

“We’re back, Nigeria! We’ll be resuming services to Lagos from 1 October 2024, and we can’t wait to offer unrivalled connectivity to Dubai and beyond to over 140 cities,” the airline wrote

In a statement released, the airline says it will be operating a daily service between Lagos and Dubai, and offering customers more choice and connectivity from Nigeria’s largest city to, and through, Dubai.

In November 2022, Emirates suspended flights operations to Nigeria over its inability to repatriate its $85 million revenue trapped in the country. The suspension was the second time the airline halted flights to Nigeria over its unrepatriated funds. The first time was in August, 2022.