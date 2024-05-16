Girl who started college at 10 earns doctorate degree at 17





A teen who started college at the age of 10 earned a doctorate degree at 17

Dorothy Jean Tillman II’s participated in Arizona State University’s commencement on May 6. It was the latest step on a higher-education journey the Chicago teen started when she took her first college course at age 10.

In between she earned associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

When Tillman successfully defended her dissertation in December, 2023, she became the youngest person — at age 17 — to earn a doctoral degree in integrated behavioral health at Arizona State, associate professor Leslie Manson told ABC’s “Good Morning America” for a story Monday.

“It’s a wonderful celebration, and we hope … that Dorothy Jean inspires more students,” Manson said. “But this is still something so rare and unique.”

Tillman, called “Dorothy Jeanius” by family and friends, is the granddaughter of former Chicago Alderwoman Dorothy Tillman.

When most students are just…