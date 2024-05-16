God don’t like ugly – Teebillz slams Davido’s former lawyer, Bobo Ajudua





Music executive, Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz, has reacted to the news of Davido firing his longtime friend and lawyer, Bobo Ajudua.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Teebillz said “God doesn’t like ugly.”

The dad of four wrote about trying to get Davido involved in the life of his first child, Imade and Bobo’s involvement in the issue.

He wrote;

‘’God don’t like ugly! I’m glad my lil bro is beginning to have clarity! I was up for 72hrs even told Tiwa & Sophia to F their feelings as women and mothers with valid reasons so my lil bro can see his daughter! Your bitxh ass told me you were with your family at the movies you can’t talk! fuck you! I will slap Imade’s pain off your face each time I come Across you Bobo….. My lawyers are bored!!!”

Teebillz also shared a screenshot of his chat with Bobo concerning Imade’s wellbeing.