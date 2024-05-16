“I’m sorry for everything I might have said or posted on my platform. Baba please let Mohbad go and rest”- Mohbad’s wife’s sister, Karimot, apologises to Mohbad’s father





Karimot Ogunbayo, the sister of Wunmi, widow of late singer Mohbad, has tendered a public apology to the late singer’s father, Joseph Aloba. Recall that after the singer passed away in September 2023, the bereaved father launched a campaign for a DNA to be carried out on Liam, the only child of his late son as there are doubts that the child belongs to late Mohbad. This irked Wunmi and her family members and they dragged the bereaved father online.

Recently, Karimot fell out with Wunmi and vowed never to get involved in the the paternity crisis of Liam.

In a post shared on her IG page today May 16, Karimot tendered a public apology to Mr Aloba. In her post, she stated she is sorry for all the things she said and posted on her social media platforms. Mr Aloba is yet to react to her apology.