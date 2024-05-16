Kano Hisbah bans male DJs from performing at female events





The Kano State Hisbah Board has banned male Disc Jockeys (DJs) from performing at female-dominated events in the state.

The Commander General of the board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, said at a meeting with the representatives of DJs in the state that the decision became necessary to prohibit the mixing of males and females during events.

Sheikh Daurawa explained that, henceforth, only women would be allowed to officiate at women’s gatherings.

He said, “As an Islamic state, it is unacceptable for us to allow the indiscriminate mixing of males and females at the same event. This is because this act can promote and spread immorality.”

He noted that previously another meeting was held with owners and managers of event centres in the state to sensitise them about the relevant laws guiding their activities.

In his remarks, the representative of the DJs, Ibrahim Abdullahi, also known as DJ Farawa, commended the board for advising them on the new guidelines introduced by…