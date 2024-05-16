Man calmly picks his severed hand from the ground after machete fight that was caught on camera left him decapitated (video)





Horrifying video shows two men in a violent machete fight outside a gas station in the Dominican Republic.

The fight ended with one of them picking up his own chopped-off hand from the ground and calmly walking away.

The two men were caught on camera swinging machetes at each other Tuesday, May 14, in San Pedro de Macorís.

As they fought, shocked onlookers screamed in the background.

During the clash, the clip shows that one of the men knocks his opponent to the ground.

The men continue swinging their machetes at each other before the one on the ground manages to make it back up onto his knees and chops off his opponent’s hand at the wrist.

The graphic footage shows the man’s hand flying off and landing on the asphalt.

Panicked screams from onlookers intensified as the handless man ran away from his attacker, whose white shirt was covered in blood.

Other bystanders can be seen moving through the area and talking to the two men following their brawl.

The…