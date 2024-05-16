Man saved from oncoming train after falling onto subway tracks during seizure (video)





Dramatic footage captured the heart-pounding moment two NYPD officers raced through a Bronx subway station to rescue a man who had fallen onto the tracks during a medical emergency.

The man was reportedly suffering from a seizure when he fell during rush hour and landed inches away from the deadly third rail as a train was rapidly approaching.

Police officers from the 47th Precinct rushed into the station just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 to rescue the man.

One of the officers gained access to the platform thanks to a passenger who opened the emergency exit gate for him, while the other was forced to hop the turnstile. “

Despite the imminent dangers, @NYPD47Pct officers sprang into action & without hesitation pulled him off the tracks,” the NYPD said.

“Come on, come on, come on,” one officer shouts as they grab the man and pull him up off the tracks with the help of several bystanders on the platform.

The officers follow suit and attempt to escape the…