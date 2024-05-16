Medical doctors down tools over the kidnap of their colleague in Akwa Ibom





Aggrieved doctors under the aegis of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), have withdrawn their services from all government and private hospitals in Akwa Ibom State in protest over the kidnap of their colleague. against the continued incarceration of their member, Dr. John Esu.

Gunmen had on April 30, 2024, abducted Esu, a senior member of the doctors’ association at Oron local government area and he has been in captivity since then.

The development forced the angry medics to down tools in what they described as the insensitivity of government and security agencies towards the safety of lives and properties of the people, including medical workers.

Expressing their anger over the continued captivity of the doctor in the hands of the criminals for over two weeks, the NMA State Chairman, Prof. Emem Abraham said it had become necessary to enforce the industrial action to draw the attention of the government and security agencies to the plights of medical workers who have…