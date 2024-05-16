Woman cries for help after husband allegedly abandoned her in a Lagos hospital and ‘used money for her CS to buy a phone and dog’





A new mum has cried out for help after her husband allegedly abandoned her at the Alimoshso General Hospital in Igando, Lagos State.

The newlywed explained that she got pregnant shortly after their wedding and as her due date approached, she developed severe pain and breathlessness and was taken to the hospital where doctors told her she would have to give birth via cesarean section, CS.

She said her husband objected and told doctors to discharge her.

She alleged that when they got home, he bought herbal concoction for her and asked her to drink it to help her give birth naturally.

She said her pain intensified after drinking it and she was rushed to the hospital for the surgery.

She cried out for help on Facebook and a kind Nigerian sent her N500,000.

According to the lady, she gave some of the money to her husband to pay for the surgery but when it was time for the procedure, her husband was no where to be found.

Eventually, she gave the rest of the money to her…