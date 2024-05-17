Actor Chris Pratt’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ stunt double Tony McFarr is dead





Tony McFarr, the stuntman who has played a double for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, especially Chris Pratt, has passed on at the age of 47.

He died on Monday, May 13, at his home just outside Orlando. His family doesn’t know the exact circumstances of his death just yet. His mother, Donna, told TMZ he was active and healthy.

The medical examiner’s office is running toxicology tests on Tony’s corpse. The Orange County Medical Examiner also confirmed that an official cause is still pending.

Tony began his stunt career in the industry in an episode of the network television hit “Bones” back in 2011. He went on to perform stunts in well-known projects like “Homeland,” “Teen Wolf,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1,” “Furious 7,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “The Accountant,” and “Allegiant” among many more films.

McFarr developed a relationship with Pratt over time, first doubling as him in “Jurassic World” in 2015 and, he took on the job again in…