Cardi B says she won’t be voting for Joe Biden or Donald Trump





Rapper Cardi B has said that she won’t be voting for either Joe Biden or Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, claiming they are both failures as Commanders In Chief.

In her extensive Rolling Stone profile that dropped on Thursday, May 16, the topic came up and she emptied the clip on both candidates’ presidential performance during their respective times in office.

Cardi B said “I don’t f*** with both of y’all n****s”, adding that Biden’s current domestic and foreign policies have been the source of “layers and layers of disappointment” for her.

She added;

“There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [U.S.] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help. I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience.”

The diamond-selling rapper also showed hatred for Trump’s presidency and thinks they both don’t have the U.S.’ best…