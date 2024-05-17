Is it for eba? – Nigerian lady calls out a man who gave her N20k that ‘won’t even keep her generator running for two days ‘





A Nigerian lady, Merita Uju, has been facing backlash on Facebook after she called out a man who sent N20,000 to her to support herself.

In the post which has gone viral, the hair vendor said that the money won’t keep her generator running for two days, adding that she would show her gratitude to only people who are worth it.

Reacting to the criticisms on Wednesday, she claimed that the man sent her dollars as compensation for the insults she received from internet users after her post.