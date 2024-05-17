Man narrates how he was abducted by ”men wearing police jackets” who drove him to Third Mainland Bridge and made him give up N2.8m at gunpoint





A businessman has taken to social media to narrate his experience with ‘’men wearing police jackets with guns.’

Jay Trafford took to Instagram to state that ‘uniformed’ men who drove in a Sienna car ambushed him at about 9:30PM. He said they then accused him of being a cultist, handcuffed him, drove him to the third mainland bridge and made him release N2.8 million to them.

Read his story below….

Yesterday, on my way back from the gym around 9:30 PM, my life flashed before my eyes. A Sienna suddenly parked in front of me, and men wearing police jackets with guns approached me. They said it was a stop and search operation and ordered me to open my trunk. I complied and showed them my car documents, Then, they demanded my phone for a search. Suddenly, they accused me of being a cultist, shouting, “We’ve caught a cultist!” Everything happened so quickly. One of them got into my car, and the other handcuffed me, threatening to shoot if I didn’t get into their vehicle,…





Source: Linda Ikeji