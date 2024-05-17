My wife sent only 100k to me which I used for tests, drugs – Man accused of using money for his wife’s CS to buy phone and dog speaks





The man whose wife accused him of abandoning her in the hospital where she went to deliver their baby has spoken.

On Wednesday, May 15, a woman narrated how she got donation from a Facebook user to pay for cesarean section to have her baby (read here).

She added that her husband objected to the CS, took her home, and gave her herbal medicine to drink.

When her situation escalated, she said she returned to the hospital then gave her husband N240k out of the money donated by the kind-hearted man on Facebook to pay for the CS.

However, she said her husband left the hospital without paying so she had to give her husband’s sister the rest of the money to pay for the procedure.

When her husband got back, his sister confronted him, threatening to arrest him, so he allegedly disclosed he used the money to buy a phone and a dog.

The wife added that after the birth of their daughter, her husband abandoned her in Alimosho General Hospital, Igando.

Reacting today on Facebook, the…