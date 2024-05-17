Peter Obi honors 11-Year-Old boy who invited him to his Primary School graduation





An 11-year-old primary school student, Tolu, was surprised to discover that his letter to the former governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, not only reached him but was honored by the politician.

The message by the boy was a letter of invitation to the kid’s graduation ceremony at Corona School in Gbagada, Lagos.

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, didn’t just honour the invite but gave him a cheque.

According to Obi, he was touched by the courage of the young lad, which made him think of such a brave action.

Obi said that when he inquired about how Tolu knew about him, the kid replied that he had been following him since the election days and was inspired by the nice things people around him said about the politician.