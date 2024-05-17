Seven die, 15 injured in Oyo road crash





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the deaths of seven persons in a road accident that occurred on Ibadan-Iseyin road in Oyo State.

The incident occurred shortly after Ijaye town in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

The Public Relations Officer, FRSC, Oyo Sector Command, Mr Mayowa Odewo, said in a statement on Friday, May 17, that the deceased persons were five male adults, one female adult, and one female child.