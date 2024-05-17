Seven die, 15 injured in Oyo road crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the deaths of seven persons in a road accident that occurred on Ibadan-Iseyin road in Oyo State.
The incident occurred shortly after Ijaye town in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state on Thursday, May 16, 2024.
The Public Relations Officer, FRSC, Oyo Sector Command, Mr Mayowa Odewo, said in a statement on Friday, May 17, that the deceased persons were five male adults, one female adult, and one female child.
Odewo said that 15 people also sustained varying degrees of injuries out of the 22 people involved in the crash.
He attributed the accident, involving a Nissan Urvan commercial bus with registration number: SEY 254 ZY, and a Mazda commercial bus with registration number LGB 343 XA, to speed violations and fatigue.
Odewo stated that the 13 injured victims, including three male adults, nine female adults, and one female child, had been taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
He added…
Source: Linda Ikeji