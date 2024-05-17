Sponsors AMVCA Cultural Day and Best Lead Actress Award



Host, Bisola Aiyeola, at the Onga Village during the OngaXAMVCA Cultural day.

Onga, a leading seasoning brand renowned for enhancing the great tastes and aroma in every dish, solidified its commitment to celebrating African culture and talent by sponsoring both the AMVCA Cultural Day and the Best Lead Actress Award at the prestigious 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) ceremony.

A celebration of African Heritage and excellence, The AMVCA Cultural Day took place at The Onga Village, Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos. Anchored by the multi-talented Bisola Aiyeola, the event brought together notable members of the entertainment industry with guests adorned in stunning traditional African attire and showcasing the continent’s diverse cultures.

The feast featured a delightful array of meals like ‘Ongalicious’ Jollof Rice, Onga’s Signature Smokey party Jollof rice, to ‘Abula, , Miyan Kuka, kunu, and Egusi’ soups representing favourite meals from the…