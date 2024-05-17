SportyBet strengthens its collaboration with regulatory authorities and law enforcement agencies to combat cybercrime after a recent failed attack

SportyBet has already been investing and tirelessly working for many years to combat cybercrime and SportyBet has now announced that it will invest even further in artificial intelligence and other important technologies to identify and help bring cybercriminals to justice.

SportyBet’s resolve was only strengthened after having become aware of a false and defamatory claim of “unpaid winnings” published by certain media publications without the opportunity for SportyBet to comment and refute this claim.

This specific claim relates to 42 accounts which were restricted from further activity after having been identified and verified as being simultaneously abusively operated using bot technology by an international cybercrime syndicate.

It is important to note that all 42 accounts are associated with the exact same foreign IP addresses and that the accounts repeatedly attempted to submit similar or identical illegal automated bets with fake odds that were not published by SportyBet.