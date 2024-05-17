Troops arrest two notorious kidnappers in Taraba, recover arms and ammunition





Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested two members of a notorious kidnapping in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The Army in a statement on Thursday, May 16, 2024, said two locally made pistols, 60 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one round of 7.62mm NATO ammunition and two cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

“In a decisive operation to enhance security and combat criminal activities in Taraba State, troops of 6 Brigade/Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) have ramped up its operations in Bali Local Government Area apprehending two suspected terrorists and seized significant quantity of arms and ammunition,” the statement read. “In a recent operation on 16 May 2024, troops from the 20 Model Battalion Sub-Sector 3A OPWS, stationed at the Forward Operating Base in Bali Local Government Area, conducted a successful patrol to Pamanga Village,” “During the patrol, two suspects involved in kidnapping in the region were arrested. The…





Source: Linda Ikeji