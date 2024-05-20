Diddy’s former bodyguard calls out the rapper over his apology and claims he has abused many more women including the late Kim Porter





Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former head of security, Roger Bonds, has slammed the rapper for ‘’pretending to be sorry” in the apology video he shared after a 2016 video of him assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura emerged.

On Sunday, May 19, Diddy posted footage to address the clip CNN published on May 17 that showed him assaulting Cassie at a hotel back in 2016.

In his apology, Diddy did not name Cassie directly.

In the video, he admitted his actions and claimed he’s a changed man after seeking therapy for his violent behavior toward women.

He added, “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you have to do that. I was f***ed up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

Reacting, Roger Bonds, who worked for Diddy as his head of security from 2003 to 2012, accused Diddy of not only abusing Cassie but also the late…