Kidnapped SAN’s sister regains freedom in Oyo after six days in captivity





The sister of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, Mrs Seliat Raji, who was abducted almost a week ago in the Iseyin Local Government area of Oyo State has finally regained her freedom.

Seliat, who is a sister to Ahmed Raji(SAN), was abducted by the kidnappers who invaded her residence at Iseyin on Thursday, May 16, and was whisked away after disarming her security guard.

High Chief Sikiru Adeniji, the husband of the abducted woman, confirmed her release to newsmen. He explained that the victim was let off the hook by the kidnappers after an undisclosed ransom was paid.

He added that Seliat was released around 2:00am in a thick forest after the family parted with the agreed sum of money.