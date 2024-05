The Naira on Friday, May 24, depreciated to N1,520 per dollar from N1,515 per dollar recorded on Thursday, May 23, in the parallel market.

It was however appreciated to N1,482.81 per dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM fell to N1,482.81 per dollar from N1,485.66 per dollar recorded on Thursday, indicating N2.85 appreciation.