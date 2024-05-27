Army reopens Banex Plaza after clash with traders





The Nigerian Army has announced the immediate reopening of Banex Plaza in Wuse, Abuja.

The plaza was shut down by the military after some traders in the plaza fought with some officers on May 18.

In a statement released on Monday, May 27, the spokesperson for the Army, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the reopening of the plaza was agreed at a high-level meeting convened in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu. He said those at the meeting include the Principal General Staff Officer to the NSA, the Commissioner of Police FCT, the FCT Director of the Department of State Services, the Leadership and Management of Banex Plaza, a Representative from the Directorate of Abuja Environmental Protection Board, and the National Chairman of the Mobile Phone Traders Association.

In the statement on Monday, Nwachukwu said the primary objective of the meeting was to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the continued security of the Federal Capital. He…