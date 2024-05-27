EFCC arrests two for currency racketeering in Enugu





Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested the duo of Nweke Daniel Kelechi and Iroude Chibuzor in connection with alleged currency racketeering of N850,000. 00 (Eight Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira).

A statement released by the commission today May 27 says they were arrested by members of the Special Task Force of the Commission attached to the Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC on Sunday, May 26, 2024, during a sting operation around United Bank for Africa (UBA), ESBS, Enugu State, following days of surveillance and actionable intelligence.

The statement stated that during the sting operation, Chibuzor was initially arrested. Upon investigation, it was discovered that he was working for Kelechi, who authorised him to sell new Naira notes.